Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Critical Analysis

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.11, suggesting that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Antero Resources and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -7.80% 10.77% 4.53% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 2 8 1 2.91 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $34.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.39 -$186.90 million ($1.30) -27.08 Genel Energy $334.90 million 2.00 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Genel Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Genel Energy (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

