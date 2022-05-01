General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CANN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.90.
General Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
