General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CANN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

