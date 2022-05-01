Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

