Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.25.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

