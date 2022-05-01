George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.5 days.

George Weston stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. George Weston has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.57.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

