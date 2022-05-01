Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 59.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 18,068,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,904,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.