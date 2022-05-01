Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 855.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. 721,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.48. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $95.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

