Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

CTEC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,766. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $22.66.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.