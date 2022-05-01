Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.08 on Friday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,839 shares of company stock worth $8,456,647 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 53.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 152.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,921 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 337.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.