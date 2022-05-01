Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

