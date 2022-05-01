GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GOAC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. GO Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GO Acquisition by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,741,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GO Acquisition by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in GO Acquisition by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 725,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 387,464 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in GO Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,277,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

