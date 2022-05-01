Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Insider Acquires C$63,202.31 in Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 124,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,548,593 shares in the company, valued at C$25,170,685.24.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 217,124 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,813.94.

Shares of GSV stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.53. 27,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,985. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$190.13 million and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gold Standard Ventures (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

