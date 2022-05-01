Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

GHM opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $77.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graham will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Graham by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

