Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.47. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,072,000 after purchasing an additional 379,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $272,418,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.