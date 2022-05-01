Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 199,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,689. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
