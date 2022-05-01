Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $6,888,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 262,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 199,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,689. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

