Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Clarus Securities cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.