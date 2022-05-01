Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Up 39.1% in April

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,581,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 316,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 73,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNAC remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

