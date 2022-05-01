Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE:PAC opened at $153.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $102.41 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

