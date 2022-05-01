Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 1,289,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Shares of GNZUF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

