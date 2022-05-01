Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the March 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 1,466,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

About Guardion Health Sciences (Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.