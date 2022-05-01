Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the March 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 1,466,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.18.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Guardion Health Sciences (Get Rating)
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.