H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.69%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

