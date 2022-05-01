Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 589,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.15 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $705.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

