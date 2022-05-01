Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HPGLY traded up $23.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 865. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $80.05 and a 52-week high of $201.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.56.

A number of research firms have commented on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($129.03) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($179.57) to €165.00 ($177.42) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

