Head-To-Head Analysis: DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) vs. Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DriveItAway and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway 4.96% -6.30% 7.88% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DriveItAway and Zhongchao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 0.68 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.26 $4.46 million N/A N/A

Zhongchao has higher revenue and earnings than DriveItAway.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DriveItAway and Zhongchao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zhongchao beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway (Get Rating)

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About Zhongchao (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

