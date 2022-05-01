Head-To-Head Comparison: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bitfarms and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $2.48, suggesting a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than DouYu International.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 13.06% 9.38% 7.80% DouYu International -5.52% -7.65% -5.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 3.38 $22.13 million $0.10 28.80 DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.40 -$79.23 million ($0.24) -7.37

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bitfarms beats DouYu International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitfarms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

