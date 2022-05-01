Head to Head Comparison: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) vs. Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DRDGOLD and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Tanzanian Gold N/A -16.24% -13.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DRDGOLD and Tanzanian Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $343.54 million 2.01 $93.88 million N/A N/A Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.03) -9.87

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DRDGOLD and Tanzanian Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 128.13%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Tanzanian Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited operates as a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.