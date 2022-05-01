Head to Head Comparison: MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) & Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MTN Group and Seiko Epson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $12.30 billion 1.63 $930.88 million N/A N/A Seiko Epson $9.00 billion 0.65 $279.37 million $1.18 6.25

MTN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Seiko Epson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MTN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 6.58% 12.23% 6.02%

Volatility & Risk

MTN Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MTN Group and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Seiko Epson pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

MTN Group beats Seiko Epson on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTN Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also provides digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services, including cloud, unified communications, Internet of Things (IoT), and software defined networks; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. As of March 9, 2022, it had a total of 272.4 million subscribers in 21 markets internationally. The company operates in South Africa, Nigeria, South and East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Seiko Epson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, commercial and industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, inkjet printheads and related consumables, dry process office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, factory automation products, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and sensing devices. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

