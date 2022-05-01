Head to Head Comparison: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

This table compares P3 Health Partners and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01%

This table compares P3 Health Partners and UpHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UpHealth $123.79 million 0.93 -$340.90 million N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for P3 Health Partners and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

UpHealth has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,104.18%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

UpHealth beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.