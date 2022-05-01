Head to Head Contrast: CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) vs. Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CPI Card Group and Cimpress’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $375.12 million 0.35 $15.94 million $1.36 8.46 Cimpress $2.59 billion 0.51 -$77.71 million ($2.89) -17.48

CPI Card Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimpress. Cimpress is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CPI Card Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CPI Card Group and Cimpress, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimpress 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimpress has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.37%. Given Cimpress’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cimpress is more favorable than CPI Card Group.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 4.25% -12.54% 6.28% Cimpress -2.67% -1.47% -1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Cimpress shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cimpress beats CPI Card Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Cimpress (Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts. The company also provides finishing options on business cards, flyers, brochures, banners, posters, roll-ups, and rigid signage; custom writing instruments, as well as other promotional products comprising travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items; and mass customization solutions that support various channels consisting of retail stores, websites, and e-commerce platforms. In addition, it offers website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.