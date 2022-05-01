Head to Head Survey: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) versus The Competition

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -3.48 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.89 million -$88.70 million -7.78

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -179.08% -256.98% -16.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 270 674 673 27 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus price target of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 109.47%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) rivals beat Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.