Head to Head Survey: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) vs. Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) and Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $583.28 million 1.99 $26.04 million $0.49 46.78 Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veeco Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veeco Instruments and Next Hydrogen Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.25%. Given Next Hydrogen Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Next Hydrogen Solutions is more favorable than Veeco Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments 4.46% 13.67% 6.12% Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, magnetic heads for hard disk drives, and other semiconductor devices. In addition, the company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, hard disk drive, and photonics manufacturers; and research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.