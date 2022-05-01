Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

