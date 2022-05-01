Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Down 61.2% in April

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henderson Land Development stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. 141,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

