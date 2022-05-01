HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. HF Sinclair reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year sales of $27.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $33.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HF Sinclair.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,938,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,948,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,348,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

