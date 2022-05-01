Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.18. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

