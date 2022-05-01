Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in April

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 507,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.98) to GBX 376 ($4.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 205 ($2.61) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.50.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.