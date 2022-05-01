Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HNGKY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.