hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
hopTo stock remained flat at $$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,005. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.97. hopTo has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.
