hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

hopTo stock remained flat at $$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,005. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.97. hopTo has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Get hopTo alerts:

About hopTo (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.