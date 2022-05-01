Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCII stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,091. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

