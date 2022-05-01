Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($83.87) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Icade in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Icade to €64.20 ($69.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

CDMGF stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Icade has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $92.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

