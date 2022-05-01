indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million.

Several research firms have commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

