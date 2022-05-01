Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to post $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $470,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.79 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

