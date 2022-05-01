Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IFBD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 92,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,391. Infobird has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Infobird alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Infobird by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.