Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 51.2% in April

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.
Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHYF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.