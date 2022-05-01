Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

INGXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -64.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

