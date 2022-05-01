Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $62.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $266.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $307.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $347.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $144.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day moving average is $218.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

