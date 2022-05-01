Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Down 58.4% in April

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

INTV traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 329,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

