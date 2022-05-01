Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Short Interest Up 41.4% in April

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $924.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 149.54%. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184,087 shares during the period.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

