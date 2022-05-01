Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,702.71 ($72.68).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($70.74) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($82.84) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($84.17) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($65.68), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($494,283.43).

ITRK opened at GBX 5,008 ($63.83) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,253.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.15. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,703 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,202 ($79.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.58%.

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.