Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:IPI opened at $76.58 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

